Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 79,128 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,128 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Zoetis worth $143,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.