Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.01% of Pentair worth $177,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

