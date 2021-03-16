Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,758 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.26% of J2 Global worth $145,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.
J2 Global stock opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.
J2 Global Profile
J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.
