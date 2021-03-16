Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,758 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 3.26% of J2 Global worth $145,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

J2 Global stock opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

