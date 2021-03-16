Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short and long range wireless communication in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops long power cellular IoT.

