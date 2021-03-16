Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.
Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $21.23.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.