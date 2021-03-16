Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $207.24 on Tuesday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

