Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Norfolk Southern worth $135,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $260.27 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

