Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Barclays upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

