Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.
Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 138,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
