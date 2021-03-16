Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NHYDY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. 138,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

