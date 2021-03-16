Northern Trust Corp Acquires 11,341 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.25% of Spotify Technology worth $143,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $285.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.49. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

