Northern Trust Corp Acquires 16,872 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Trimble worth $159,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Trimble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Trimble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

