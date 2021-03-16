Northern Trust Corp Acquires 79,193 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Generac worth $130,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.85.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $338.11 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.