Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Fair Isaac worth $143,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

NYSE FICO opened at $486.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $466.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

