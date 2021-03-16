Northern Trust Corp Buys 464,712 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Sunrun worth $163,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,602,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,205,000 after buying an additional 963,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.96.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $3,066,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $529,061.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,188,201 shares of company stock valued at $83,373,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

