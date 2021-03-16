Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Genuine Parts worth $161,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $2,199,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.