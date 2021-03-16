Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 129,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Seagate Technology worth $152,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $65,734,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 325,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

