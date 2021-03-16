Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,980,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,525 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $129,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

