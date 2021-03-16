Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $154,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

