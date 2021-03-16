Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $129,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

ACWI stock opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $96.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76.

