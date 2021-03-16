Northern Trust Corp Has $128.20 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Exact Sciences worth $128,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXAS. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $129.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

