Northern Trust Corp Has $130.08 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of W. P. Carey worth $130,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

