Northern Trust Corp Has $133.07 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,683 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of WestRock worth $133,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Boston Partners acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in WestRock by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WestRock by 72.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in WestRock by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,570,000 after purchasing an additional 491,923 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

WRK stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

