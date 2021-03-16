Northern Trust Corp Has $134.61 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Masimo worth $134,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $234.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.95 and a 200 day moving average of $248.08. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

