Northern Trust Corp Has $136.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Cognex worth $136,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 37.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of CGNX opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

