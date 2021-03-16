Northern Trust Corp Has $140.73 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of FOX worth $140,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after buying an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after purchasing an additional 478,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,554,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,379,000 after purchasing an additional 221,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

FOX stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

