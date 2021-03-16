Northern Trust Corp Has $142 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Leidos worth $142,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.