Northern Trust Corp Has $143.58 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,317,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,138 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $143,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on J. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

