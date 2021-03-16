Northern Trust Corp Has $145.08 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.56% of Snap-on worth $145,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Snap-on by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Snap-on by 998.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $223.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.91. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $223.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,624 shares of company stock valued at $12,718,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

