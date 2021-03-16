Northern Trust Corp Has $148.57 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $148,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $341.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.72. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.84, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

