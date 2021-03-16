Northern Trust Corp Has $151.04 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 219.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,805,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 6.43% of Simmons First National worth $151,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

