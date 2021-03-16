Northern Trust Corp Has $155.79 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Coupa Software worth $155,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,471,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after acquiring an additional 226,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 336,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.79.

Coupa Software stock opened at $281.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $106.26 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.94.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,856 shares of company stock worth $63,894,135. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

