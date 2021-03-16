Northern Trust Corp Has $162.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.16% of Cincinnati Financial worth $162,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,099 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

CINF stock opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

