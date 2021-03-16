Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Campbell Soup worth $134,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.