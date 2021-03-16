Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,507,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,273 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of MGM Resorts International worth $142,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 326,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 117,141 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 64,355 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $720,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $42.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

