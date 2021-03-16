Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,045,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 292,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $139,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

