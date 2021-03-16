Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,287 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $141,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 195,851 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.