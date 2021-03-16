Northern Trust Corp Purchases 12,132 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Cognex worth $136,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 42,464 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

