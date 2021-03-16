Northern Trust Corp Purchases 123,245 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of W. P. Carey worth $130,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

