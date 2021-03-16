Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $154,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

FBHS opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

