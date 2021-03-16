Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $135,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $319.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

