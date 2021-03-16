Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $152,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

