Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,603 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $149,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

