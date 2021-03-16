Northern Trust Corp Sells 130,230 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,230 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.77% of Regency Centers worth $137,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ REG opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.