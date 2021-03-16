Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,414 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Molina Healthcare worth $131,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.07.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $234.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

