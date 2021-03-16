Northern Trust Corp Sells 145,767 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Leidos worth $142,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Leidos by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

