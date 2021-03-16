Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,230 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Teledyne Technologies worth $145,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $399.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.39. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $413.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

