Northern Trust Corp Sells 29,037 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of Avery Dennison worth $139,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 12,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $184.01 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

