Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,074 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Abiomed worth $164,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $307.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

