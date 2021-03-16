Northern Trust Corp Sells 87,155 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,166,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,155 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.50% of The Western Union worth $135,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WU stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,057 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

