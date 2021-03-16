Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Henry Schein worth $129,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.