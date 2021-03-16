Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.68% of Northwest Natural worth $37,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,201 shares of company stock worth $299,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. 1,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,525. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $74.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

